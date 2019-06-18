

LORETTA LYNN BLALOCK



On June 11, 2019, Loretta Lynn Blalock of Fort Washington, MD transition from this world. God called home one of his angels after a six-year battle with cancer. Loretta is the devoted wife of John Blalock; beloved mother of Rebecca, Victoria and John Blalock, Jr., sister of Sydney and Jean Pearson, Yanna, Franklin, Simone and Jeffrey Branden Tolen. She is also survived by her loving mother Orlean Tolen, her devoted father William Pearson, stepfather Jeffrey Tolen and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. She loved her family, the church and working with special needs children within the Prince Georges County, MD school system. She spent most of her life reaching out to others and making sure they were ok even through her ongoing battle with cancer. Her favorite thing to talk about at the end of the day was the progress that "her kids" were making and the joy she had working with her coworkers and friends to make a difference in someone else's life. Loretta is truly one of a kind. We will all miss her presence physically but her shining spirit will always be with us.Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, June 19, at Peace Baptist Church, 8221 Wolftrap Road, Dunn Loring, VA. Visitation 10 a.m. until the time of Celebration at 11 a.m. Interment: Shiloh Baptist Church, McLean, VA.