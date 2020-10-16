

Loretta Matt Campbell (Age 91)

Of Springfield, Virginia, died on October 14, 2020, from natural causes surrounded by her children and numerous grandchildren.Loretta was born on May 12, 1929 to Alphonse J. and Loretta Whittman Matt in St Paul, Minnesota. After graduating from St. Catherine's College in 1950, she went on to teach English and Art for the next decade. While teaching in the United Kingdom she met her husband, Francis "Frank" R. Campbell, a US Air Force officer. Loretta and Frank were married in 1958 in St. Paul, MN.Frank joined the U.S. foreign service and for the next 20 years Loretta and Frank traveled the world. They had six children born across the US, Brazil and Portugal. Loretta, known as "Punkie" for those closest to her, enjoyed her international experiences and the many life-long friends she made and the students she met teaching English and art classes. Loretta was an avid baker and enjoyed sharing her baked goods and recipes with family and friends. In 1979 Loretta and Frank moved back to the U.S and established their home in Springfield, VA. Loretta enjoyed working at Total Crafts as an art framer and practicing her Catholic faith by attending Mass, teaching CCD, and participating in many pro-life activities. Loretta and Frank were active members of Holy Spirit Catholic Church since 1979. Mrs. Campbell is survived by her younger brother, Peter Matt, as well as her six children, Mark, Steve, Jeannette, Daniel, Joanna and David and their spouses, 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces in Minnesota and the New England states. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Frank, brothers, Alphonse, Jr. and John; sisters, Mary and Caroline, grandsons, Austin and Nathan, and granddaughter, Jennifer.A funeral mass for Mrs. Campbell will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, with a viewing at the church preceding the Mass from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Catholic Charities or Hospice of Northern, VA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store