LORETTA CLARKE

Loretta V. Clarke (Young)
Proud native Washingtonian and Dunbar Graduate ("52), passed peacefully with her daughter by her side on June 20, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Toni E. Clarke (Derek Woods), sister, Rebecca Herndon, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and myriad nieces, nephews, and cousins.She will be laid to rest privately on July 1, 2020 at Lincoln Cemetery, with a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association, In Memory of Loretta V. Clarke.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.