Loretta Forey (Age 35)  

Of Woodbridge, VA, passed away on May 27, 2019. She is survived by her husband Matthew Sedlak; mother Eileen Forey, father Roy Forey and step-mother Patty Warren; sisters Cherie Griffis and Georgina Forey; and extended family in the USA and England. A devoted lover of animals, a vegetarian and a caregiver, Loretta often said that it was easy to make someone's day, and made the effort to do just that on so many occasions. She will be remembered by her family and friends always. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please reach out for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Save the Chimps at www.savethechimps.org. Please view and sign the guestbook at:
Published in The Washington Post on June 11, 2019
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
