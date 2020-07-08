On July 4, 2020, Loretta Germann beloved mother of Eugene Daniel Germann, Mark Alan Germann, Steven Lawrence Germann and James Matthew Germann. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, and brother, Larry Eugene Hallman. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD where a viewing will be held for family on Thursday, July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in Crumpton Cemetery.