LORETTA GERMANN
LORETTA SUE GERMANN (Age 83)  
On July 4, 2020, Loretta Germann beloved mother of Eugene Daniel Germann, Mark Alan Germann, Steven Lawrence Germann and James Matthew Germann. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, and brother, Larry Eugene Hallman. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD where a viewing will be held for family on Thursday, July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in Crumpton Cemetery. www.fhnfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
