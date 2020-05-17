

LORETTA A. NORTON, R.N.



On May 11, 2020, Loretta A. Norton, R.N., beloved daughter of the late William and Anna Norton, loving sister of Anne Grason and Arlene Indelicato, devoted aunt of Richard and Clare Grason and Tara Digangi, loving great aunt of Lucy, Ceci, Diana, Emma, and Joey.

Miss Norton was a graduate of the Somerville Hospital, Class of 1963.

Burial at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, Massachusetts at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20037.