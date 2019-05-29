The Washington Post

LORETTA REGAN

Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
McLean, DC
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:30 PM
SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery
Springfield, DC
Notice
LORETTA ROGERS REGAN  

Longtime resident of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Regan, her son Brian Regan (Deborah), and her grandson Brian Regan. She is survived by four children, including John Regan, of Annapolis, MD, Patricia Jackson, of Greenwich, CT, Eileen Regan, of Annapolis, MD, and Michael Regan (Mollie) of Vienna, VA, as well as 12 grandchildren.
 
Loretta Rogers was born and raised in Bronx, NY, and married John Regan after his return from service in World War II. After living in Teaneck, NJ and Buffalo, NY, the family settled in Broomall, PA. Following the death of her husband, Loretta moved to Maryland to be closer to her children. She was proud to have worked at American University, Dumbarton Oaks museum, and as a docent at the Corcoran Gallery of Art.
 
Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home in Vienna, VA. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 31 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in McLean, VA. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA.
 
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Hospice or The Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2019
