

LORETTA ROGERS REGAN



Longtime resident of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Regan, her son Brian Regan (Deborah), and her grandson Brian Regan. She is survived by four children, including John Regan, of Annapolis, MD, Patricia Jackson, of Greenwich, CT, Eileen Regan, of Annapolis, MD, and Michael Regan (Mollie) of Vienna, VA, as well as 12 grandchildren.

Loretta Rogers was born and raised in Bronx, NY, and married John Regan after his return from service in World War II. After living in Teaneck, NJ and Buffalo, NY, the family settled in Broomall, PA. Following the death of her husband, Loretta moved to Maryland to be closer to her children. She was proud to have worked at American University, Dumbarton Oaks museum, and as a docent at the Corcoran Gallery of Art.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home in Vienna, VA. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 31 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in McLean, VA. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Hospice or The Little Sisters of the Poor.