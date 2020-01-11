

LORETTA MAXINE WARRICK



Loretta Maxine Warrick (nee Kirkendall), age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 7, 2020 in her home in Ashburn, VA.

Loretta was born near Tulsa, Oklahoma to the late Claud and Thelma Kirkendall and grew up in Hominy, OK. Loretta was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert V. Warrick and her brother, William Kirkendall. She is survived by her children and their spouses, James and Annette Warrick of Talbott, TN, Kenneth Warrick of Manassas, VA and Laurie and Mark Avery of Evergreen, CO and her nephew and his wife, Barry and Violet Kirkendall of Tulsa, OK. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday January 12 at the Demaine Funeral Home in Fairfax, VA and there will be a funeral service on January 13 at 12 p.m. at St. Matthews United Methodist Church in Annandale. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax.