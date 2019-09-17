The Washington Post

LORETTA WEBER

Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel
Olney, MD
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shiva
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Shiva
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
LORETTA WEBER (Age 83)  

Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, wife, partner and friend, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born in Scranton, PA, she lived in suburban Maryland, for almost 55 years. Retired pediatric nurse, excellent matzo ball soup-maker and the Washington Capitals' biggest fan. Survived by her children, Sheryl (Steve) Freishtat, Eileen Curreri, Susan (Mike) Gutierrez and Allan (Denise) Weber; partner Melvin Shapiro; sisters Anita (Richard) Chiavacci and Judy (Irwin) Plafker; grandchildren Mike Freishtat, Sarah (Adam) Matsil, Eric Curreri, Joshua Weber and Sierra Wiley; nieces, nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, David Weber. Funeral Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 10 a.m., at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, Olney, MD. Shiva at the Freishtats' home, Tuesday after the funeral until 9 p.m., Wednesday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Thursday 6:3 to 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Washington Capitals Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, the or the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 17, 2019
