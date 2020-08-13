1/1
LORETTA WHITE
1932 - 2020
Loretta M. White (née Minnar)  
Died at home at Penn-National, Fayetteville, PA, August 10, 2020. She was born 1932 in Boston, MA, and was raised in the Boston suburbs and in Quincy, MA. Lorie was the second child, and only daughter of Peter and Vrishida (Aslani) Minnar. She graduated from Tufts (Jackson) University. Lorie worked as a customer representative of the Bell Telephone Company and as a claims representative and disability specialist for the Social Security Administration. In 1961, she married John R. White and recently celebrated their 59th Wedding Anniversary. Lorie is survived by her husband, Jack White; her son, Richard; daughter, Jean and daughter Susan (Chris), as well as her brother, Peter (Betsey). She is also survived by grandsons, Christopher and Dylan as well as by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Louis. At her request, no funeral services are being held. Any memorial contributions may be made to the Spirit Lutheran Home Care and Hospice or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at www.geiselfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
