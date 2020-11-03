Loretta Mae Young, affectionately known as "Ret" peacefully passed away on October 26, 2020. Born in Emporia, VA., on March 22, 1939, to the late Rev. Dr. Robert Young and Lillie Mae Saunders Young. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Young, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Carol Young of San Antonio, TX; her cousins, Sidney Easter, Calvin Easter and Constance Moore; a devoted friend, Doris Chandler; a loyal friend, Elijah Williams "Willie"; and many other relatives and friends. Public visitation at 10 a.m. with private service following at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment for family only immediately following service at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.