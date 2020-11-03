1/1
LORETTA YOUNG
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LORETTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Loretta Mae Young  
Loretta Mae Young, affectionately known as "Ret" peacefully passed away on October 26, 2020. Born in Emporia, VA., on March 22, 1939, to the late Rev. Dr. Robert Young and Lillie Mae Saunders Young. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Young, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Carol Young of San Antonio, TX; her cousins, Sidney Easter, Calvin Easter and Constance Moore; a devoted friend, Doris Chandler; a loyal friend, Elijah Williams "Willie"; and many other relatives and friends. Public visitation at 10 a.m. with private service following at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment for family only immediately following service at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. www.marshallmarchfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
10:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Service
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved