LORI BRANNAN

Service Information
CHAMBERS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM, P.A. - RIVERDALE
5801 CLEVELAND AVE
Riverdale, MD
20737
(301)-699-5500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
(Historic) St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
9700 Rosensteel Avenue
Silver Spring, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
(Historic) St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
9700 Rosensteel Avenue
Silver Spring, MD
Notice
LORI KRISTINE BRANNAN  

Of Silver Spring, MD on Friday, August 9, 2019. Survived by her parents Joseph W. and R. Lynn Brannan; daughters Kimberly Smith and Kaitlyn McKinley; sister Stefani Harvey (Brandon) of Grand Prairie, TX; and brother Matthew Brannan (Kira) and nephew Mateus of Ijamsville, MD; many loving cousins, aunts and uncles, as well as, numerous friends.
Visitation will be at (Historic) St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 9700 Rosensteel Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910 on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Parklawn Memorial Cemetery in Rockville, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital and/or (ADA).

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 21, 2019
