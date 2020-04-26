The Washington Post

Notice
Lorie M. Roberts  

On March 30, 2020. Beloved wife of William H. Roberts (deceased) for 48 years; loving mother of Jancy A. Bell, Sharon M. Henssen, Jennifer J. Roberts and Brian H. Roberts; mother-in-law to Gerd Henssen, Tony Williamson (deceased) and Allison Roberts; devoted Nana of Lindsey (Brian), Laura (Ali), Evan, Sean and Ashley; and great grandmother to Aiden, Logan, Haley, Ethan, and Jacob. Also survived by David Hatton Roberts, who was a son to her; Dan Daddario, a special friend of the family; five sisters; one brother and numerous other relatives. Service details are posted on the Demaine Funeral Home website (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/alexandria-va/lorie-roberts-9103126).
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
