

LORITA MENDELSON (Age 88)



On May 2 , 2019, Lorita Herson Mendelson passed away peacefully surrounded by her big loving family. She was the wife of the late Murry Mendelson, devoted mother of Ron Goodman, Craig (Beth Dresing) Goodman, Debbi (Paul Fiore) Goodman, beloved sister of Jerry Herson and Debbie Cohn, cherished grandmother of Sarah, Jacob, Lindsey, Corye, Molly, Sebastian, Zack and Nathan, proud great-grandmother of Catalina, Miles, Oliver, Juniper, Grey and Elliott. She was preceded in death by her dear parents Rose and Nathan Herson.

Lorita was born in Washington, DC and graduated from Coolidge High School. She was involved in the Herson family automotive business for much of her life. She cherished every moment of her wonderful 25 year marriage to Murry Mendelson. They shared and treasured their combined families. Together they travelled, entertained and were active community philanthropists. There was nothing more important to her than the happiness of her children, grandchildren and now great grandchildren and she participated in every aspect of their lives.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 5, at Adas Israel Congregation at 1:30 PM. Interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, Maryland. The family will receive guests immediately after the burial, at the home of Craig Goodman. Minyan on Sunday will begin at 7 p.m. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Lorita and Murry Mendelson Home, Jewish Foundation for Group Homes, 1500 E. Jefferson St., Rockville, MD or to the . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.