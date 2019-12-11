

Lorna M. Selby (Age 84)



Passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Belmont Manor, a nursing home where she received loving and compassionate care from the staff, who loved hearing all her stories, for the last year of her life. Lorna was born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on December 31, 1934, the only living child of James and Allona (Teskey) Moore. The small family lived with Lorna's beloved aunt until she was 9. They moved to Montana, where Lorna kept a piece of her heart the rest of her life. Lorna attended business college in Spokane, Washington, where she met a handsome young Air Force second lieutenant, Robert Selby. They married in 1954 and had a daughter, Nancy, in 1957. Lorna and Robert lived in Germany, Omaha, Nebraska, the Philippines, and finally settled in Bowie, Maryland. Together, they enjoyed antiquing, raising and showing St. Bernards and Bullmastiffs, and socializing with friends. Lorna worked for the Department of Defense most of her working life and was proud of her accomplishments, retiring as a GS13.

Lorna was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved husband of 59 years, Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Robert) Rosenthal, a few cousins, and nieces and nephews. Lorna will be buried with Robert at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville in a private service on December 13, 2019.

A celebration of Lorna's life will take place in Bowie, at a later date. Details will be posted on the Robert E. Evans website, where condolences and tributes can also be posted