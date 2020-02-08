

LORNE DALE MacIVER



Lorne Dale MacIver, a twin, was born, April 13, 1923 in Superior, WI, to Ernest and Elsie Swanson MacIver. "Dale," excelled in school and was an early advocate for religious tolerance and eliminating racial discrimination. He left his studies to serve his country in Lorne Dale MacIver, a twin, was born, April 13, 1923 in Superior, WI, to Ernest and Elsie Swanson MacIver. "Dale," excelled in school and was an early advocate for religious tolerance and eliminating racial discrimination. He left his studies to serve his country in WWII as an Ensign in the Navy, continuing in the Naval Reserve until retiring as Lt. Commander in 1969. He earned his Business Administration Degree in 1947 and Juris Doctor Degree in 1950 from the University of Minnesota . He served as an Assistant City Attorney of Duluth, MN; Assistant Attorney General for the State of Minnesota; and the Commissioner of Aeronautics of Minnesota. In 1963, he moved to DC as Administrative Assistant to US Congressman Donald Fraser and served for 18 years as Staff Counsel on the House Committee on DC.

In Washington, Dale lived in Southwest DC and was a vital member of the community--a leader in the SW Neighborhood Assembly (SWNA) and editor of The Southwester, a monthly neighborhood newspaper. He made sure to include photos and news of all the youth leagues coming out of SW public housing. As an early Chair of the Youth Activities Task Force of SWNA he became known as a man who changed the lives of generations of youth, taking them to activities and opportunities for growth beyond SW, encouraging their studies, giving them jobs at the newspaper, finding scholarships, often from his own pocket. He drove families to visit their loved ones in prisons far from the city.

A man of faith, he was an ordained elder of Westminster Presbyterian Church in SW. In 2012, Dale moved into Ingleside in NW, where he edited a newsletter for fellow residents--always making sure no one was forgotten. Dale died there in hospice care on November 25, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents and siblings, he is survived by a wide extended family who remember the joyful laugh of "Uncle Dale" and the "Kamp Kaos" he oversaw at every visit.

A celebration of his life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in SW at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 and he will be interred at the Congressional Cemetery.