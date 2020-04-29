The Washington Post

LORRAINE BLESSING (1914 - 2020)
Lorraine C. Blessing (Age 105)  

Of Arlington Virginia passed away on April 25, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1914 in New Jersey. Lorraine was the beloved wife of the late J. Vincent Blessing. She was predeceased by her husband; parents, Matthew and Francis Duffy; and daughter, Anne M Blessing. Lorraine is survived by her son, James M. Blessing of Arlington; and many nieces and nephews. A Requiem Mass to be held at St Agnes Catholic Church in Arlington, VA. Interment will be held at later date at St Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.
