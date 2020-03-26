LORRAINE YVONNE BRUNSON
(Age 84)
On Friday, March 20,2020, Lorriane Y. Brunson Of Ft. Washington, MD was called to rest. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Tracy Holland (Antonio); brother, William Green; grandchildren, Jade Oliver, DeJae Shorter-Oliver and Tevis Shorter, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Janaia Ray, Jaiya Oliver, Jaiden Lee, Xavier and Appollo Shorter; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends of Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, MD .