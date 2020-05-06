Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORRAINE DAXE. View Sign Service Information Jefferson Funeral Chapel 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria , VA 22315 (703)-971-7400 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Shiva 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM drive-by Shiva 9533 Waterline Dr Burke , DC View Map Shiva 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM drive-by Shiva 9533 Waterline Dr Burke , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

DAXE Lorraine Trudy Daxe (Age 75) Lorraine Trudy Daxe (Schwartz), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, military spouse and teacher of Burke VA died peacefully at home on May 4, 2020 after a 13 year bout with cancer. Lorraine's passion for life, effervescent personality and uplifting attitude will be greatly missed by a generation of family, friends and students who knew and adored her. A 1966 graduate of the University of Miami (FL) with an MA from Augusta (GA) University, she became a reading specialist at schools and colleges in Florida, Texas, New York, Alabama, Kansas and Virginia. In 1969, she married Colonel (then Captain) Arnold (Arnie) Daxe, Jr., U.S. Army Retired in Miami Beach, and slowly embarked on a wonderful and loving 50 year odyssey that would encompass military bases in Georgia, Kansas, Texas, Northern Virginia and Belgium. When Arnie joined the World Bank Group, she became the first Daxe family member to visit South Africa, Romania and the Greek islands. Lorraine was born in Miami, FL., the daughter of Hershel and Sandra Schwartz and predeceased by sister Roberta Provder and brothers Douglas and Herbert. Her family was her rock through good times and bad. Going to the beach was a yearly tradition, first in Hilton Head, SC, 1986, and lasting until 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Arnie, sister-in-law Brenda Feldman, brother-in-law Chester Daxe and his husband Panqin He, son Jeffrey Alan Daxe, daughter-in-law Stacy (Riley) Daxe of Smyrna GA, daughter Shelly Robin (Daxe) Zocchi, son-in-law Mitchell Zocchi of Springfield VA, and five beautiful grandchildren, Taylor, Mia, Emma, Shana and Tiffany. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews from Cleveland, OH, to Miami, FL, and a wonderful group of very close friends. A celebration of life will be held via WebEx at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 7. The link is available on the Congregation Adat Reyim website ( www.adatreyim.org ). The family will be observing a drive-by Shiva on Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at 9533 Waterline Dr., Burke, VA. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced at a later date with Jefferson Funeral Chapel, Alexandria VA (703-971-7400) handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Inova Schar Cancer Institute, Fairfax, VA, 8110 Gatehouse Rd., Suite 200 East, Falls Church, VA 22042 (phone 703-289-2071) online at: Foundation @inova.org or to ECHO, 7205 Old Keene Mill Rd., Springfield, VA 22150 phone (703) 569-9160 in memory of Lorraine. Published in The Washington Post on May 6, 2020

