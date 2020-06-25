LaVALLEY LORRAINE LaVALLEY The LaValley Family of Fort Washington MD is deeply saddened to announce the loss of Lorraine LaValley, who died at her home June 19, 2020. She was a Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Cousin, and matriarch of the Sinnott family of Saugertiers, NY, as well a Girl Scout leader and constant taxi driver when her children were young. Born in Troy, NY January 10, 1922, she was proceeded in death by her beloved husband Ernest A. LaValley, Jr., Lt. Col. USAF (Ret.) in 1986, her daughter Patricia Lee LaValley in 2018, and her parents Harold J. Kruse and Alice Sinnott, and brother Donald J. Kruse. Lorraine graduated from Catholic High in Troy, NY, volunteered as a nursing assistant in Saugerties, NY, attended many family functions at West Point military academy and married Ernest A. LaValley Jr. of Waterveliet, NY upon his commission into the US Army Air Corps in 1944. As a military wife Lorraine, her husband and growing family changed residences periodically and traveled the globe extensively. Lt. Col LaValley's family relocated from station to station within the United States and overseas during the US ballistic and strategic missile development programs until his USAF retirement. While her husband was deployed, on various assignments, Lorraine would singlehandedly pack the family and household contents and often drive cross-country with young children to tow to their next duty station. Her last military relocation in 1965 from Vandenburg AFB, in CA to Fort Washington, MD was when her husband was assigned to the Pentagon supporting the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Fort Washington, MD remained her home until her death at age 98. Lorraine's St. Ignatius Parish Community will dearly miss her. She was a member of the Ladies of Charity, a parish volunteer and a generous benefactor to many local and national catholic charities and organizations. Lorraine was a member of the Andrews Air Force Base Officer's Wives Club, and at one time worked tirelessly for Woodward & Lothrop. Her many sporting interests included being an avid Washington Redskins fan since 1966, a fan of tennis champion Roger Federer, a keen follower of US and international ice-skating competitions, and a WIBC mixed doubles bowling league member. Lorraine was a woman of intelligence, beauty, grace, and compassion. Always soft spoken but with a great sense of humor she always had a kind word for everyone she encountered. Her wide circle of friends will feel the void of her passing but remember the times they traveled extensively by bus, rail and cruise ships to attend broad-way musicals, luncheons in picturesque locations, shopping excursions, museums and grand garden estates, as well as touring international capitals and far-away lands. Her national and international travels consisted of voyages aboard the SS United States and the Queen Mary 2 among other ocean vessels. Her loving memory will be continued in life by her devoted children Carol Ann Genese of Hamilton, NJ, Theresa Joyce Levy of Melbourne, FL, Brian Joseph LaValley of Ft. Washington, MD, and her faithful grandchildren Danica Lyons,-Genese of Hamilton, NJ, Louis James Levy III of Haymarket, VA, and Kerry Genese of New Orleans, LA. Additionally, Lorraine will be missed by her family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends across the country. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 2 p.m. in the St. Ignatius School Auditorium, 2315 Brinkley Rd, Fort Washington, MD 20744 preceded by a viewing at 1:00pm on Friday, June 26, 2020. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online guestbook available at www.KalasFuneralHomes.com www.KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 25, 2020.