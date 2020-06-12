LORRAINE LEVAN

LORRAINE ANN LEVAN
On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, LORRAINE ANN LEVAN of Silver Spring, MD of cancer. Eshet Chayil. A woman who brought light and love wherever she passed. Beloved wife of Robert H. Levan. Devoted mother of Elissa Levan (Richard Bardos), Naomi (David) Halpern, Daniel Levan (Ann Masse) and Rebecca (Derrick) Burton. Cherished grandmother of Shai Bardos, Tova Bardos-Levan, Asher, Sam and Miriam Halpern, Carl and Aaron Levan and Kaela and Maya Burton. Loving sister of Marvin (Barbara) Kaufman and Sharon Kaufman (Irving Rothbart). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the interment will be held private. Memorial and shiva services will be held remotely (see www.Caringbridge.com/visit/LorraineLevan). Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.