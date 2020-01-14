

LORRAINE KOHLER MARSH



Died peacefully on January 11, 2020 at her home at the Maplewood retirement community in Bethesda, Maryland. Lorraine was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 6, 1923. She was married for 65 years to her loving husband, William L. Marsh, who died in 2009. She has lived in Bethesda since 1956. She is survived by her children, William L. Marsh, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio, Diane Moody of Arlington, Virginia, Tom Marsh of Winterville, North Carolina, and Donna Dezenhall of Bethesda, Maryland; as well as by six grandchildren: Elliot Marsh, Hannah Marsh, Hilary Feier, Elizabeth Gibbs, Stuart Dezenhall, and Eliza Dezenhall, and by two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National United Methodist Church or to Montgomery Hospice. A memorial service will be held later in the year.