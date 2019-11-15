Lorraine Elizabeth Meinberg
(Age 93)
On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, of Frederick, MD. Loving wife of 56 years to the late Lawrence Meinberg; mother of Carol Giammo, Douglas Meinberg and his wife, Sandra Meinberg; grandmother of Tim (Katie) and Chris (Kristin) Meinberg. Also survived by her great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Hadley, and Easton Meinberg. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. where Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.