LORRAINE MEINBERG

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Notice
Lorraine Elizabeth Meinberg  
(Age 93)  

On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, of Frederick, MD. Loving wife of 56 years to the late Lawrence Meinberg; mother of Carol Giammo, Douglas Meinberg and his wife, Sandra Meinberg; grandmother of Tim (Katie) and Chris (Kristin) Meinberg. Also survived by her great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Hadley, and Easton Meinberg. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. where Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2019
