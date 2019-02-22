LORRAINE A. PEDERSEN (Age 81)
Of Bethesda, MD, passed away at Loudoun Hospital on February 13, 2019 in the presence of her loving brother, Robert Kott, and sister-in-law Barbara Kott. She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph Kott and Florence Fordin. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she worked as a private secretary in several major firms in New York City before her marriage to Huno Pedersen and moving to Chevy Chase, MD. After her divorce, she transitioned to work as a private legal secretary for several prominent Washington law firms. Lorraine will be interred with her mother at Calvary cemetery in New York City.