  • "Lorraine was a very special gift of God's love to us and to..."
    - Roy & Robertta Rohn
  • "Lorraine was a kind and generous friend to me, and she is..."
    - linda grimes
  • "Thoughts and prayers to the family. Lorraine was my good..."
    - Aureen Geimer
  • "My deepest sympathies. Met Lorraine in 2006 through the Red..."
    - Kathleen Baldwin

 

LORRAINE A. PEDERSEN (Age 81)  

Of Bethesda, MD, passed away at Loudoun Hospital on February 13, 2019 in the presence of her loving brother, Robert Kott, and sister-in-law Barbara Kott. She is predeceased by her parents, Joseph Kott and Florence Fordin. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she worked as a private secretary in several major firms in New York City before her marriage to Huno Pedersen and moving to Chevy Chase, MD. After her divorce, she transitioned to work as a private legal secretary for several prominent Washington law firms. Lorraine will be interred with her mother at Calvary cemetery in New York City.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 22, 2019
