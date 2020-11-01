LorraIne S. Proctor
Of Manchester, Maryland, formerly of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1918 in Washington, DC to V.W. "Pat" Shives and Ethyl Wilson Shives. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 73 years, Charles M. Proctor, Jr. and her dear grandson, Jamie Parker. She will be greatly missed by her devoted children, Phyllis Parker (Jim), Pat Proctor (Linda) and Dick Proctor (Debbie); grandchildren, Doug Parker (Jill), Patrick Proctor (Chelsey), Chris Parker (Colleen), Matthew Proctor (Yesha), Justin Proctor (Mandolyn), and Jesse Proctor (Kelsey); 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. The family will plan for a memorial service at a later date. Donations in her name may be made to the Jamie Parker Memorial Fund, Towson University Foundation, P.O. Box 75149, Baltimore, MD 21275 or a charity of your choice
. "Nothing fine or noble perishes from the earth, so long as there are hearts to remember."