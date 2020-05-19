LORRAINE A. R. SAMAHA
On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Lorraine A. R. Samaha, of Arlington, VA, passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Devoted wife of 60 years of Nabih R. Samaha; loving and devoted mother of Jacqueline M. Samaha (Marilynn), and Carolyn A. Samaha; aunt and godmother of Denise M. Kfoury (Finley Horner, Jr.) and Loretta Kfoury; great aunt of Nicholas, Thomas, C.C., and Shenandoah Rose. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Murphy Arlington Funeral Home via livestream, with interment to follow at 2 p.m. via livestream. For more information on services, please visit