LORRAINE SCOTT

LORRAINE NICKENS SCOTT
Noted educator DCPS, member of AKA Sorority, Inc., Xi Omega Chapter, transitioned peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Col. Robert L. Scott. Survived by a loving son, Emerson C. Scott, II; daughter-in-law Gayle Curtis Scott; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation with the family on September 26 from 6 p.m, until time of the private family service at 7 p.m., at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road NE, Washington, DC. Streaming of the service will begin at 6:50 p.m. on www.StewartFunderalHome.com
. Internment at Arlington National Cemetery.