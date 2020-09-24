1/1
LORRAINE SCOTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LORRAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LORRAINE NICKENS SCOTT  
Noted educator DCPS, member of AKA Sorority, Inc., Xi Omega Chapter, transitioned peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Col. Robert L. Scott. Survived by a loving son, Emerson C. Scott, II; daughter-in-law Gayle Curtis Scott; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation with the family on September 26 from 6 p.m, until time of the private family service at 7 p.m., at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road NE, Washington, DC. Streaming of the service will begin at 6:50 p.m. on www.StewartFunderalHome.com. Internment at Arlington National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved