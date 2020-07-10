LORRAINE SULLVAN
On Monday, July 6, 2020. The devoted wife of the late James R. Sullivan; mother of James O'Sullivan, Maureen Geoghegan, Michael Sullivan, John P. Sullivan, Kathleen Sullivan, Kevin Sullivan, and the late Thomas Sullivan. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. All services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Josh & Tommy Police Memorial Scholarship, c/o Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 1324 Belmont Ave., Ste. 401, Salisbury, MD 21804 or www.cfes.org/donate
