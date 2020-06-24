Or Copy this URL to Share



LORRAINE TAYLOR

Transitioned on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 88. She leaves behind a son, Joseph C Frederick Jr.; daughter, Cynthia Smith; and grandchildren, Julia, Maia, and Tiani; and great-grandchildren, Jalyn, and Zoe.Service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, viewing 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Not About Me Ministries, 3106 Branch Ave., Temple Hills, MD, private service follows. Live streaming at Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home Facebook. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park.



