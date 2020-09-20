1/1
LORRAINE THORPE
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LORRAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lorraine T. Thorpe  
Born August 10,1930 left us September 10, 2020. "Rainy" is survived by five of her six siblings, three of her four sons, Frank Thorpe, Kenny (Nancy), Philip Thorpe, daughter, Theresa Kulstad (John) and three grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Johnny Rowe and her son, Kerry Thorpe. Born in Washington, DC, raised her family in Alexandria, passed away in Arlington. She was retired from the Federal Government and will be missed by her large family including many nieces, nephews, slew of cousins, her Chi Sigma Sorority sisters as well as many friends. There will be a private, small, family service but a Celebration of Life scheduled and announced in the future. Please read more about her at www.cunninghamfuneralhome.net  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Turch Funeral Home - Alexandria
811 Cameron Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 549-1800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved