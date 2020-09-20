Born August 10,1930 left us September 10, 2020. "Rainy" is survived by five of her six siblings, three of her four sons, Frank Thorpe, Kenny (Nancy), Philip Thorpe, daughter, Theresa Kulstad (John) and three grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Johnny Rowe and her son, Kerry Thorpe. Born in Washington, DC, raised her family in Alexandria, passed away in Arlington. She was retired from the Federal Government and will be missed by her large family including many nieces, nephews, slew of cousins, her Chi Sigma Sorority sisters as well as many friends. There will be a private, small, family service but a Celebration of Life scheduled and announced in the future. Please read more about her at