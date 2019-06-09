The Washington Post

LORRAINE WILLIAMS (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
4850 Blagden Ave. NW
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
4850 Blagden Ave. NW
View Map
Notice
Lorraine O. Williams  
December 15, 1939 ~ May 29, 2019  

On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Lorraine O. Williams peacefully passed in her sleep at home with family present. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles R. Williams; three children, Leah, Pamela and Jason; five grandchildren; one brother one sister, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by Homegoing Services 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Ave. NW. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Scholarship in Honor of Lorraine O. Williams; Women of the Dove Foundation Inc., PO Box 23721, Washington, DC. Arrangements by McGuire.
Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019
