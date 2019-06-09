

Lorraine O. Williams

December 15, 1939 ~ May 29, 2019



On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Lorraine O. Williams peacefully passed in her sleep at home with family present. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles R. Williams; three children, Leah, Pamela and Jason; five grandchildren; one brother one sister, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by Homegoing Services 11 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Ave. NW. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Scholarship in Honor of Lorraine O. Williams; Women of the Dove Foundation Inc., PO Box 23721, Washington, DC. Arrangements by McGuire.