The Washington Post

LORRAINE WILLIAMS (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORRAINE WILLIAMS.
Service Information
Phillip Bell Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson P.A. - Dunkirk
10684 Southern Maryland Blvd.
Dunkirk, MD
20754
(301)-710-6272
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Third Baptist Church
917 Princess Street
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Third Baptist Church
917 Princess Street
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

LORRAINE PARKER WILLIAMS  

Early Saturday morning, February 8, 2020 at her home in Cheltenham, MD; Lorraine Parker Williams peacefully transitioned to eternal rest. She leaves behind her daughter, Joycelyn Bogans; son, Keith Williams; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren, along with a host of other relatives and friends to cherish her memory. Daughter, Tona Scales, precedes her in death.The viewing will be held at Third Baptist Church, 917 Princess Street, Alexandria, Virginia on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. until Service at 11 a.m. Interment, Bethel Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. Arrangements by Phillip Bell Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral Service, P. A. www.bmjfuneralservice.com

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.