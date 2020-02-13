LORRAINE PARKER WILLIAMS
Early Saturday morning, February 8, 2020 at her home in Cheltenham, MD; Lorraine Parker Williams peacefully transitioned to eternal rest. She leaves behind her daughter, Joycelyn Bogans; son, Keith Williams; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren, along with a host of other relatives and friends to cherish her memory. Daughter, Tona Scales, precedes her in death.The viewing will be held at Third Baptist Church, 917 Princess Street, Alexandria, Virginia on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9 a.m. until Service at 11 a.m. Interment, Bethel Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. Arrangements by Phillip Bell Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral Service, P. A. www.bmjfuneralservice.com