LORREN DENNIS WILKINS
Lorren Dennis Wilkins, age 52, departed this life on March 2, 2019. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his devoted parents, Carol S. and Frank M. Wilkins, his brother, Rydell Clarence Wilkins (Sheva), his nephews Rydell Jr. and Gabriel, his niece, Shiloh and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. Lorren will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a man who enjoyed interesting conversations over a good meal. He will truly be missed but not forgotten. Family and friends are invited to a viewing service to be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM with Funeral Services immediately following at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home 3401 Bladensburg Road Brentwood, MD 20722. Unscheduled interment follows in Maryland Veteran's Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD