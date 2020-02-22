

LOT ENSEY, JR.

September 15, 1946 - January 18, 2020



Lot was born and died in Washington, DC, but grew up in all the seaports of the world, as his parents traveled the world with the U.S. Navy. He returned to the Washington area and attended Wakefield High School and graduated from Episcopal High School.

Drawn to the ocean and surfing, he attended California Tech University, then graduated from Monmouth College in Illinois. He received his Masters Degree from Georgetown University. Lot worked as a Tax Accountant for 30 years. He retired in 2001. His brilliant mind kept him active in the Tax Community until his death.

Lot is overwhelmingly missed by Sue Hamilton, his Beloved Partner of more than 30 years. He is survived by cousin, Nadine Ensey and her children, Sharla and Charles. He is preceded in death by his father, Admiral Lot Ensey USN, and his mother, Kate Ensey.

Family and friends are invited to Lot's Celebration of Life on Leap Year Day - Leap for Lot! Saturday, February 29, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Cedar Knoll Historic Inn, 9030 Lucia Lane, Alexandria, Virginia, 22308. We will celebrate Lot's quick wit, super sense of humor, his love of the water and our most treasured memories of our Dear Friend.