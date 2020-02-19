

Dr. Lothar Gï¿½ï¿½nther Andreas

Died peacefully on October 17, 2019, surrounded by the love of his children, Alexis, Max, Adah, and Avril. In addition to his children, he is survived by his grandson, Caden, his sister Renate and her daughters Caroline and Anne. Dr. Griessbach was the son of Herbert and Gertrude Griessbach of Kassel, Germany(?). He took pride in his family's heritage, which can be traced back to the early 15th century in the environs of Dresden.

Born in 1938 in, Dr. Griessbach grew up in Berlin during World War II and its aftermath. After high school, he pursued Undergraduate and Graduate-level law and international studies in Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He devoted his professional life to issues of international law and trade, in both the U.S. and Germany. His employment included work with the Federation of German Industries and the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce. Over his career, he made important contributions to development and adjudication of international trade policy.

Beyond his professional interests, he enjoyed classical music, spending time with friends and family, summering by the North Sea, sailing on the Chesapeake, horses, walks in the woods, flying, and skiing.

A Memorial Service will be held on February 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Immanuel Church On-the-Hill, Seminary Road, Alexandria, Virginia.