LOU PARROTT
1932 - 2020
Lou Ann Humphrey Parrott  
Gratefully left this world on August 10, 2020, to join her husband, Aubrey, on their next adventure. She was warmly received into this world January 4, 1932 at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC, to Harry James Humphrey and Lillian Frances Harbaugh Humphrey. She attended both Mary Washington College and George Washington University. She met Aubrey at GWU in an art appreciation class. They married and had six children together, Dr. Talley Parrott, his children Lillian, Maddy and Jack; Dr. Jamie Parrott (Bonnie), their children Megan and Mackenzie; Dr. Robin Parrott, her children Jennifer and Samantha; Angela Parrott, Esq. (Rick Deatsch); Tom Parrott (Karri); Suzy Madden (Jamey), their children Mac and Emmett; and two great grandchildren. She has a sister, Lee Humphrey, in California. She was predeceased by her husband and her parents.Her interests were creative and varied. She concentrated on drawing and watercolors and also enjoyed sewing and needlepoint. She was a voracious reader and passionate about politics. We will all miss her insightful political analysis, her wit, her consummate understanding of all her family, and her love.There will be a private burial with family at Elmwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA, Doctors Without Borders or the charity of your choice.Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home (Gervais)
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
7135225141
