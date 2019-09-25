

LOUAN M. DOLAN



Of Ashburn, VA, formerly of Upper Marlboro and Oxon Hill, MD, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019. Mrs. Louan Dolan was born on June 4, 1931 to Louis and Vivian Marienau in St. Louis, MO. She is survived by Michael Dolan of Del Mar, CA; Nancy Dolan of Los Angeles, CA; Patricia Sharp of Raleigh, NC; Karen Montgomery of South Riding, VA; and Janet Spangler of Raleigh, NC, as well as six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Ashburn, VA on November 9, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Green Funeral Home. A web page is available online where details will continue to be updated at