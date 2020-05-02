LOUANN JACOBS DECKELBAUM
Louann Jacobs Deckelbaum of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Nelson Deckelbaum; devoted mother of David Deckelbaum and Todd (Holly) Deckelbaum; loving grandmother of Kyle (Katelyn) Deckelbaum and Paige Deckelbaum (Steven Girson); sister-in-law of Mildred Kipperman (the late Sidney Maites and Bernard Kipperman) and the late Sylvia and Myles Kaye. A fourth generation Washingtonian, Louann was vibrant, warm, charismatic and compassionate and her family and friends were the proud center of her life. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Clarice Smith
Performing Arts Center at the University of Maryland, 8270 Alumni Drive, College Park, Maryland 20742 or to Miriam's Kitchen, 2401 Virginia Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20037. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.