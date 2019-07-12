The Washington Post

LOUETTA McRAE

In loving memory of our dear mother  

LOUETTA C. McRAE  

who transitioned 30 years ago  

January 22, 1926 - July 12, 1989  
 

It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you did not go alone.
A part of us went with you,
the day God took you home.
If tears could build a stairway,
And heartaches make a lane,
we would walk our way to heaven,
And bring you back again.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we love you still,
In our hearts you hold a place
No one could ever fill.
Forever in our Hearts,  
Cassandra and Family  
Published in The Washington Post on July 12, 2019
