

In loving memory of our dear mother



LOUETTA C. McRAE



who transitioned 30 years ago



January 22, 1926 - July 12, 1989



It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you did not go alone.

A part of us went with you,

the day God took you home.

If tears could build a stairway,

And heartaches make a lane,

we would walk our way to heaven,

And bring you back again.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still,

In our hearts you hold a place

No one could ever fill.

Forever in our Hearts,

Cassandra and Family