Loufield Henry

LOUFIELD HENRY  

Redemption Chapter No. 14,  
OES, PHA  
Donza Brown, WM
Kenneth Pough, WP
Agnes Harris, Secretary
 
 
Datcher Court No. 2, HOJ, PHA  
Lisa Russell, MAM
Keith Jackson, MWJ
Barbara A. Wells, WCS
 
 
Deborah Court No. 1,  
LOCOP, PHA  
Regina T. Bolden-Woodard, RPM
Glenn N. Ruffin, RCA
Arlene F. Robinson, RS
 
Columbia Court No. 6, CC, PHA  
Brenda G. Hardaway, PC
James C. Jones, RA
Naseera Pitts, PS
 
Richard Howell Gleaves  
Assembly No. 2, Order of the  
Golden Circle, PHA  
Dorothy J. Reese, LLR
Margaret E. Anderson, LLS
 
Members of the above organizations are notified of the passing of our member Loufield Henry. Wake and Appendant Bodies Rites 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020. Saturday, March 14, 2020, Viewing 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., OES Service 11 a.m. Funeral Service 11:30 A.M. All services at Johnson & Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 12, 2020
