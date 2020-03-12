LOUFIELD HENRY
Redemption Chapter No. 14,
OES, PHA
Donza Brown, WM
Kenneth Pough, WP
Agnes Harris, Secretary
Datcher Court No. 2, HOJ, PHA
Lisa Russell, MAM
Keith Jackson, MWJ
Barbara A. Wells, WCS
Deborah Court No. 1,
LOCOP, PHA
Regina T. Bolden-Woodard, RPM
Glenn N. Ruffin, RCA
Arlene F. Robinson, RS
Columbia Court No. 6, CC, PHA
Brenda G. Hardaway, PC
James C. Jones, RA
Naseera Pitts, PS
Richard Howell Gleaves
Assembly No. 2, Order of the
Golden Circle, PHA
Dorothy J. Reese, LLR
Margaret E. Anderson, LLS
Members of the above organizations are notified of the passing of our member Loufield Henry. Wake and Appendant Bodies Rites 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020. Saturday, March 14, 2020, Viewing 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., OES Service 11 a.m. Funeral Service 11:30 A.M. All services at Johnson & Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011.