BUTTELL LOUIS GEORGE BUTTELL Louis George Buttell, 93, of Leisure World in Silver Spring, MD, died at home on June 5, 2020 after a long illness. Born in New York on January 15, 1927, he was the son of the late Thomas and Marie (Gardiner) Buttell. Louis graduated from Fordham Preparatory High School in New York in January, 1944. With World War II in full swing, he enlisted in Navy's Air Crewman Program at age 17. He graduated from Holy Cross College in 1948 and was commissioned as a Reserve Officer in the Marine Corps. After working as a reporter in New York for Newsweek, he was called up for active duty in the Marine Corps in 1950. He served for nine months in Korea, leading men in combat and serving as a battalion communications officer. During the course of his writing career, he worked at Voice of America, the Greenwich (CT) Times, the March of Dimes and the American Podiatry Association. He served as president of the American Medical Writer's Association. A member of the National Press Club, he received a president's citation from the Public Relations Society of America. He married Betty Johnson in 1959. Their daughter Amy was born in 1961 and their son John in 1964. They lived in Wheaton and Bethesda, MD for many years before moving to Leisure World in Silver Spring MD in 1994. During his retirement, Louis enjoyed playing golf, entertaining family and friends, visiting his children and grandchildren and traveling in America and Europe. Louis and Betty organized reunions for the Marine First Special Basic Class from 2000 until 2018. The highlight of this volunteer effort was the dedication of a memorial to the eleven members of their class who were killed in action, paid for by donations from members of the class. These yearly reunions were a source of great joy to Louis, Betty and the many class members and their families. A devoted son, father and husband, Louis will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. He is survived by his wife, Betty, his daughter, Amy, his son, John and his grandsons, Bill and Patrick Crane. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Montgomery Hospice or Red Cloud Indian School. A private funeral mass and burial will be held at St. Marys Catholic Church in Barnesville, MD. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Please sign the family online guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 11, 2020.