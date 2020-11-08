1/
LOUIS CARTER
LOUIS H. CARTER  
Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janice Carter; daughter, LaToya Butler; three sons, Tyrone Carter, Gerald Carter and Louis Carter, Jr.; 19 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Carole (Carter) Birckhead; brother, Alvin Carter and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Carter may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Monday, November 9 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
