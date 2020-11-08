Or Copy this URL to Share



LOUIS H. CARTER

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janice Carter; daughter, LaToya Butler; three sons, Tyrone Carter, Gerald Carter and Louis Carter, Jr.; 19 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Carole (Carter) Birckhead; brother, Alvin Carter and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Carter may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Monday, November 9 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.



