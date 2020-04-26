The Washington Post

LOUIS COPPOLA

LOUIS F. COPPOLA  
Chief Master Sergeant,  
USAF Band (Ret.)Leader Strolling Strings  

Born May 25, 1937 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, died Monday, April 20, 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. He is survived by his former wife, Rose-Marie Bruno Coppola, two sons, Kevin (fiancée Sylvia Curiel) and John Coppola (wife Lara Ashley), and three grandchildren, Kyle, Lucy and Ellie Coppola.
Parents: Mother Mary Mastroni Coppola, Father Louis Frank Coppola, Brother, Frank J. Coppola (Patricia), sister Francine Coppola Buda (James), nephews, Christopher Coppola (Cheryl), Daniel Coppola, Greg Coppola (Jeannie) niece Katie Coppola Seto (Matthew) great nephews and nieces, Colin, Joseph, Nicolas, Sofia, Jake, Gina Coppola and Jackson Seto.
For more information on services (date to be determined), please visit johndc.com/tribute/lou-coppola.
 
Donations in honor of Louis F. Coppola may be sent any of the following agencies:
: donate.lls.org
 
American Accordionists' Assoc.
Ray Oreggia, Treasurer
26 Renee Rd.
Syosset, NY 11791
 
Air Force Aid Society: www.afas.org
 
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020
