LOUIS F. COPPOLA
Chief Master Sergeant,
USAF Band (Ret.)Leader Strolling Strings
Born May 25, 1937 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, died Monday, April 20, 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. He is survived by his former wife, Rose-Marie Bruno Coppola, two sons, Kevin (fiancée Sylvia Curiel) and John Coppola (wife Lara Ashley), and three grandchildren, Kyle, Lucy and Ellie Coppola.
Parents: Mother Mary Mastroni Coppola, Father Louis Frank Coppola, Brother, Frank J. Coppola (Patricia), sister Francine Coppola Buda (James), nephews, Christopher Coppola (Cheryl), Daniel Coppola, Greg Coppola (Jeannie) niece Katie Coppola Seto (Matthew) great nephews and nieces, Colin, Joseph, Nicolas, Sofia, Jake, Gina Coppola and Jackson Seto.
Donations in honor of Louis F. Coppola may be sent any of the following agencies:
American Accordionists' Assoc.
Ray Oreggia, Treasurer
26 Renee Rd.
Syosset, NY 11791