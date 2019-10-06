Louis P. D'Antuono, Jr.
(Age 91)
On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband for 63 years of Marilyn Condon D'Antuono; father of Pete (Anne), Steve (Cathy) and John (Donna) D'Antuono; brother of Raymond (Brenda) D'Antuono and the late Michael D'Antuono. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Tuesday, October 8, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine Laboure Church, Veirs Mill and Claridge Roads, Wheaton, MD, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.