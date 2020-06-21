LOUIS FORD

LOUIS A. FORD (Age 78)
On Saturday, June 6, 2020 at George Washington University Hospital, Louis answered his heavenly call. A graduate of Dunbar High School and Howard University. Also a lifetime member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated. Louis served in U.S. Air Force and after a brief stint in the federal government found his niche in real estate, creating opportunities for home ownership for many African-American families. An active member of Nineteenth Street Baptist Church for over thirty years serving in many capacities.He is survived by his son, Kendric Ford of Tallahassee, FL; daughter Natalie Ford of Washington, DC; five grandchildren Quiana, Jaylen, DeWayne, Doris and Carson; brother William Ford of Washington, DC. He was predeceased by his wife of 27 years, Claudette Franklin Ford.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 10 a.m. until 12 noon at McGuire Funeral Home 7400 Georgia Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20012. Live streaming begins at 11 a.m. and service at 12 noon. Interment Lincoln Memorial. http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/31541 www.mcguire-services.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.