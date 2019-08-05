LOUIS W. FRANK
On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, LOUIS W. FRANK, of Brooklyn, NY. Beloved husband of Paige Frank. Devoted son of David S. (Nina Blendman) Frank and the late Paulette L. Abrams Frank. Loving brother of Stephanie B. and Alexandra C. Frank. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 2 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. After the service, shiva will be observed at the home of Nina Blendman and David Frank. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.