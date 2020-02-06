

LOUIS J. GASBARRI



On Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home in Silver Spring, MD. Born March 28, 1952 in Frederick, MD he worked as a Staff Assistant for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Defense Intelligence Agency.

Beloved husband of Rosemary C. Gasbarri; devoted son of Helen (nee Ceccarelli) and the late Dominic F. Gasbarri; cherished brother-in-law of Mathleen (husband, Dr. Donald Henson) and Raymond (wife, Nancy Trudt); loving uncle of Celeste Henson, Angeline Decker and Paul Trudt.

Family will receive friends at PUMPRHEY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Saturday, February 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Humane Society, 601 South Stonestreet Ave., Rockville, MD 20850.

