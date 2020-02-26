

LouIS Hering



Passed away peacefully at his home in Washington, DC on February 22, 2020 among family and friends. He was 90 years old and had been preceded in death by Barbara, his loving wife for more than 50 years. Lou had a distinguished career as a lawyer at Mobil Corp. and for many years after his retirement was an active supporter with Barbara of the arts in Washington and New York. Lou is survived by his children Janet, Jim and Lou, Lou's wife Lisa Gannon, and their children Phoebe and Eliza. Family and friends will gather at a later time to remember one they loved and respected.