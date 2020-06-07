Louis Hillard
LOUIS HILLARD  MSG, US Army (RET.)  
Suddenly on Sunday, May 31, 2020 of Fort Washington, Maryland. Husband of the late Laura Mae Hillard. Beloved father of Wayne (Angela), Dwayne (Felecia) and Sherri Hillard Yates (Joseph). Also surviving are two granddaughters, Cecily Hillard and Amica Marrow (Sherrard); six great-grandchildren, Milani, Amira, Andrew Jr., Antanasia, Ashyia and Anthony; two sisters, Lou Hilliard and Shirley Nelson and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing, 3 p.m. until time of Service, 5 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Interment date and time to be scheduled at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Thornton Funeral Home
