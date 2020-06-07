

LOUIS HILLARD MSG, US Army (RET.)

Suddenly on Sunday, May 31, 2020 of Fort Washington, Maryland. Husband of the late Laura Mae Hillard. Beloved father of Wayne (Angela), Dwayne (Felecia) and Sherri Hillard Yates (Joseph). Also surviving are two granddaughters, Cecily Hillard and Amica Marrow (Sherrard); six great-grandchildren, Milani, Amira, Andrew Jr., Antanasia, Ashyia and Anthony; two sisters, Lou Hilliard and Shirley Nelson and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing, 3 p.m. until time of Service, 5 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Interment date and time to be scheduled at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store