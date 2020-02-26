

Louis Philip Krach, Jr.



Passed away January 16, 2020 at his home after a battle with cancer. Louis was born to Louis P. Krach and Muriel Eleanor Krach in Baltimore, MD in June 1952. He attended the Graphic Arts Institute and Maryland Institute of Fine Art. He pursued a successful career as a Graphic Designer working with several companies including Earle Palmer Brown Companies, Woodward and Lothrop, Washington National Cathedral, and PVI Office Furniture, among others. For the past seven years, Mr. Krach served as the Weekend Superintendent at the Historic Oak Hill Cemetery in Georgetown where he acted as host and gate keeper for families and guests of the cemetery. He was 67 years old. Interment at Oak Hill will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Mr Krach asked that donations be made in his memory to the Oak Hill Cemetery Historic Preservation Foundation specifically for the restoration of the Bigelow Iron Fence.